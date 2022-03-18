The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,889.50 ($63.58).

BKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($71.52) to GBX 5,540 ($72.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($59.17) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.77) to GBX 4,550 ($59.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,260 ($68.40) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.12) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,016 ($52.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,490 ($45.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,232 ($68.04). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,093.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,385.29. The firm has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

