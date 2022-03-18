The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Boeing by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Boeing by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 19,685 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,306,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $190.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.22. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

