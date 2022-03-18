The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s 6th Largest Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 3.2% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $31,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,585 shares of company stock worth $67,167,325 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,689,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,532. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

