The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Reduced by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,935 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 755,585 shares of company stock valued at $67,167,325. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

