The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €68.90 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) has been given a €68.90 ($75.71) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.07 ($69.31).

VNA traded up €0.88 ($0.97) during trading on Friday, hitting €47.32 ($52.00). The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.53. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($66.99).

Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.