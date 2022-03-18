The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €68.90 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €68.90 ($75.71) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.07 ($69.31).

VNA traded up €0.88 ($0.97) during trading on Friday, hitting €47.32 ($52.00). The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.53. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($66.99).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

