The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target to $36.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

WRBY stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.17.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,733,076 shares of company stock valued at $93,594,978.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $4,072,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $264,771,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $3,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,688,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

