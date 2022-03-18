The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after purchasing an additional 302,979 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,701,000 after acquiring an additional 278,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $343.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.72 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

