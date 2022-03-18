The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€39.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been given a €39.00 ($42.86) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($48.90) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.75) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €49.55 ($54.45).

EPA:STM traded down €0.14 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €37.64 ($41.36). The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($13.63) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($23.57). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.08.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

