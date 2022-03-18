The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 4.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $336.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.76 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.64.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

