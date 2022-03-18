The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,696,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 496,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 304,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEV opened at $8.08 on Friday. Lion Electric has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.74.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.