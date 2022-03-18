The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) will announce $122.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.60 million. Marcus posted sales of $50.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year sales of $679.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.32 million to $686.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $808.92 million, with estimates ranging from $786.30 million to $831.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

MCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Marcus by 334.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Marcus by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Marcus by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCS opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. Marcus has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

