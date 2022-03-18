The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $78.50

The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.50 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 71.26 ($0.93). The Mission Marketing Group shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 442,939 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The firm has a market cap of £65.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.41.
The Mission Marketing Group Company Profile (LON:TMMG)
Further Reading
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Marketing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Marketing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.