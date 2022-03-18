The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,562 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $55,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $247.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.08 and its 200-day moving average is $303.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.93 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.85.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

