The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,503 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $61.56. 6,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

