The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,330 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.93. 255,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,169,767. The company has a market cap of $254.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $196.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.96 and its 200-day moving average is $158.55.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

