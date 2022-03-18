The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $139.47 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $196.33. The stock has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.30 and its 200-day moving average is $158.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

