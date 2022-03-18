The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,190 at Berenberg Bank

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,240 ($29.13) to GBX 2,190 ($28.48) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.96) to GBX 2,160 ($28.09) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,628.25.

WEGRY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 18,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,902. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

