The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,910 ($24.84).

A number of brokerages have commented on WEIR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.48) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.75) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,866 ($24.27) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,702.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,709.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,381 ($17.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.21). The company has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

