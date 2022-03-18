Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,412,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $16.84 on Friday, reaching $589.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $230.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.63 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $567.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

