Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $52,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $572.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.63 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

