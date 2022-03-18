Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 470,089 shares.The stock last traded at $107.82 and had previously closed at $107.03.

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after buying an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $191,514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

