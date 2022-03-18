Thore Cash (TCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $11,306.60

Thore Cash (TCH) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $11,306.60 and $93,504.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.00269247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

