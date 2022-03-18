Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Down 5.4%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82. 14,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 944,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWKS. Zacks Investment Research cut Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,057,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

