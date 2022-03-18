Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.09. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.
Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THMG)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.