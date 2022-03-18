TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Price Down 3.8%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.01. 3,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 834,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.84.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 24.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TimkenSteel by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after buying an additional 256,872 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

