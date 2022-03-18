TimkenSteel (TMST) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST):

3/16/2022 – TimkenSteel had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – TimkenSteel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/8/2022 – TimkenSteel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2022 – TimkenSteel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

2/28/2022 – TimkenSteel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/28/2022 – TimkenSteel had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMST traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $22.22. 1,784,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,983. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

