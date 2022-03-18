Tivity Health (TVTY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2022 – Tivity Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

2/28/2022 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2022 – Tivity Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $33.00 to $35.00.

2/24/2022 – Tivity Health had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/16/2022 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Tivity Health stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

