TKG Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 4.5% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $489.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,896. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $452.36 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

