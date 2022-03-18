TKG Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Keysight Technologies makes up 1.8% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,348. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

