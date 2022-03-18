TKG Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,559 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Regions Financial makes up 1.5% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 59,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. 230,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,090,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

