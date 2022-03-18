TKG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 130,455 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 130,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. Marathon Oil accounts for about 1.7% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,457,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $23.33. 624,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,196,974. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

