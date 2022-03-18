TKG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,443 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. NetApp comprises about 1.8% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

Shares of NTAP traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.15. The stock had a trading volume of 57,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,451. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.17. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,863 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

