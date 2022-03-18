TKG Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,795,000 after buying an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,067,000 after buying an additional 625,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 183,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,112. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

