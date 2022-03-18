TKG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,786 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Agilent Technologies accounts for 1.6% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 70.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

A stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,739. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

