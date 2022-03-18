TKG Advisors LLC Invests $5.75 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 4.5% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.89. 425,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,026. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

