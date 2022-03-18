TKG Advisors LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,379,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 46,691.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 59,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.80. 11,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.87 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

