TKG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,000. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for about 3.9% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TKG Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,415. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

