TKG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises about 1.4% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TKG Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 646,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,309,000 after buying an additional 40,329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,687,000 after buying an additional 21,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 130,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after buying an additional 85,890 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 112,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,566. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.96. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $288.78 and a 12-month high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

