TKG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $246,232,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 145,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,352. The firm has a market cap of $214.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.10.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

