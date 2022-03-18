TKG Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. Bank of America accounts for about 1.9% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,987,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 62.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.62. 1,579,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,178,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $343.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.