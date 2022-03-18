TKG Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86,138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,488,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,965,000 after acquiring an additional 130,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,162,000 after buying an additional 41,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $326,738.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.23. 4,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.03 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

