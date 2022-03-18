TKG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 47,530 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Iron Mountain comprises 2.0% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 26,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,761 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 24,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.30. 34,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.36%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,268 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

