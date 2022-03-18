TKG Advisors LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.4% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 548.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 132,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.93. The company had a trading volume of 592,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,783,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.55 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.