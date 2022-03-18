TKG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for about 1.8% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. TKG Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHB traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,989. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16.

