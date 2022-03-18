TKG Advisors LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $5.82 on Friday, hitting $216.23. The stock had a trading volume of 214,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544,245. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total transaction of $466,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,348 shares of company stock worth $40,575,852. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

