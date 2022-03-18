TokenPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $617,944.61 (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $617,944.61 and approximately $63,938.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,619.75 or 0.99900908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00067755 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00020859 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001790 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

