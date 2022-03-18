Tokes (TKS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001868 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000191 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.