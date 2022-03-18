Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) is Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial makes up about 3.4% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.71% of Tompkins Financial worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Shares of TMP opened at $80.58 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $87.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $76.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Tompkins Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.