Toncoin Market Cap Reaches $2.26 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00004429 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $1.45 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.75 or 0.07030980 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,884.05 or 1.00173721 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00032753 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.