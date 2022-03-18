Tornado (TCORE) Price Hits $51.62 on Top Exchanges

Tornado (TCORE) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $309,700.61 and approximately $66.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for about $51.62 or 0.00123451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.75 or 0.07030980 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,884.05 or 1.00173721 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00032753 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.